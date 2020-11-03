Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

