Huntington National Bank Sells 11,990 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of MPC opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

