Huntington National Bank Sells 1,602 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.