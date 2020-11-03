Huntington National Bank Sells 186,460 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,460 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

