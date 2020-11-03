Huntington National Bank Sells 2,082 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

