Huntington National Bank Sells 2,219 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Netflix by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $484.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.14 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.62 and its 200 day moving average is $474.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

