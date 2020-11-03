Huntington National Bank Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $87,116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 578,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.