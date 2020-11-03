Huntington National Bank Sells 574 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

