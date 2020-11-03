Huntington National Bank Sells 9,847 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after buying an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.