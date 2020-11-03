Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Linde by 13.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 138,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Linde by 5.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

