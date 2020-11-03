Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $294.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average is $311.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

