Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $488.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.