Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,775,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $268.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

