Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

COST opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.