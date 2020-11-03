Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,476 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $442,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.