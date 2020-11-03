International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 61,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

