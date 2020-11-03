Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 2.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

