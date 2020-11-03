Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $271.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

