Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fluent (FLNT)

11/2/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/27/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/7/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

FLNT stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fluent by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fluent by 157.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

