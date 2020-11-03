iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

