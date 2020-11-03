iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

