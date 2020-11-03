iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

