Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

