Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.50.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market cap of $707.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.