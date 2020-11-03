KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 134,475 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1,093.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

