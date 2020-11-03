KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,392 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

