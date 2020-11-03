KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Veracyte by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 679,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,268 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

