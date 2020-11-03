KAMES CAPITAL plc Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,378 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

COLD stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

