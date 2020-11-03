KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

