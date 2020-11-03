KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Perficient were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Perficient by 4,389.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 19,485,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 214.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

