KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $20.90 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

