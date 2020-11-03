KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180,364 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 448.50 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

