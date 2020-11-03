KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $28.16 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $254.85 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.95 and a 200-day moving average of $255.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

