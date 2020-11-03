KAMES CAPITAL plc Lowers Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Peloton were worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 570.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.19.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.