KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 11,527 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,235.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after buying an additional 275,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

