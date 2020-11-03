KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 3,181 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

