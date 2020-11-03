KAMES CAPITAL plc Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,912 shares of company stock worth $2,922,545. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

