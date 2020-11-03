KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 128 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $28,918.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

