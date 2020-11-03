KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 5,700 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Palomar were worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $1,314,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $3,661,463 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

