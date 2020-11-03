KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 92,366 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,366 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after buying an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after buying an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 148.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after buying an additional 195,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $248.99 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.73 and a 200 day moving average of $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.15.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

