Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 in the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.