KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

KEY stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

