KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 613,112 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,099,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,393 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

