Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 649.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

