Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

