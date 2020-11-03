Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LILA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

LILA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 348.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 312,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 206.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $431,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

