Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

LCTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

