Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lion had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

