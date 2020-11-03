Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 165.3% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

