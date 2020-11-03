Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry so far this year, continuous focus on expansion initiatives and digital innovation is likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, increased focus on the company’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy, bode well. Meanwhile, the company has bolstered its liquidity to manage the coronavirus pandemic. However, dismal RevPAR and occupancy rates on account of coronavirus pandemic, remains a concern. Although the company is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. and China markets, RevPAR and occupancy rate are still well below the pre-pandemic era. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stocks growth potential.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 602.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

